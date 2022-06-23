NIMCET 2022: Provisional Answer Key To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check

NIMCET 2022: National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur is scheduled to release the NIMCET 2022 answer key on June 23, 2022. Registered candidates who have appeared for the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test, NIMCET 2022 exam will be able to view the answer keys today. They are advised to keep an eye on the official website nimcet.in.

As per the official statement issued on the website, NIMCET 2022 Answer Keys as well the NIMCET question papers would be released for the candidates. It will be available on the official candidate portal on nimcet.in. In order to access the NIMCET answer key, question paper students should be ready with their official registration IDs. Once released, the answer keys can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

NIMCET 2022 Provisional answer key: Follow these steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website nimcet.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link given for ‘Candidate Login’

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their User ID and password

Step 4: Click on the link given to download NIMCET answer key

Step 5: Download and save the PDFs for future references.

Candidates are advised to note that they would also be allowed to raise objections and challenge the NIMCET answer key available on the portal. The last date to raise objections to download the answer keys and NIMCET 2022 question papers is June 24, 2022.

NIMCET 2022: List of important dates

Answer key will be released on June 23, 2022'

Last date to download answer key is June 24, 2022

Last date to raise objections is June 24, 2022

NIMCET 2022 Result will be out on July 5, 2022

NIMCET 2022 exam was conducted on June 20, 2022 by NIT Jamshedpur. NIMCET is conducted for candidates who wish to seek admission into the Masters of Computer Application, MCA courses offered at NIT Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be prepared.