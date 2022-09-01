NIOS Chairperson 'surprised' At Kejriwal’s 1st Virtual School Claim; 'launched It In 2021'

After the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) debunked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim of him launching the first virtual school of the country in the national capital, NIOS Chairperson Saroj Sharma said that she was surprised to read that the Delhi government launched it yesterday as it was already established last year by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Chairperson Saroj Sharma said, “NIOS started virtual school on 14th August 2021 and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched it."

“I was surprised to read that the Delhi government launched it yesterday. As far as the first in the country is concerned, we launched it on a National scale, 3rd session underway,” NIOS Chairperson Saroj Sharma added.

Kejriwal claims to launch India's first virtual school

On Wednesday, 31 August, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed to launch the "country's first virtual school" in a virtual conference and asserted that the school will prove to be a 'milestone' in the field of education in the country. Notably, the Delhi government has been lately accused by the BJP over 'Schoolgate'. Kejriwal also said that students from across the country will be eligible for admission.

“The admission to the schooling platform will be open for students across India who are aged between 13 and 18 and they will also be prepared by experts for entrance exams like NEET, CUET and JEE along with skill-based training," Kejriwal said at an online media briefing.

NIOS debunks Arvind Kejriwal's claim

After Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed to launch India's first virtual school by the AAP-led Delhi government, NIOS informed that the first virtual school of the country had already been launched by the NIOS in August last year by the Education Minister.

Taking to Twitter, NIOS attached a press note and said, "With reference to certain media reports regarding the claims of India’s first virtual school being launched today. It is informed that the first virtual school of the country was already launched by NIOS in August 2021."

With reference to certain media reports regarding the claims of India’s first virtual school being launched today. It is informed that the first virtual school of the country was already launched by NIOS in August 2021@dpradhanbjp@Annapurna4BJP@Drsubhassarkar @RanjanRajkuma11 pic.twitter.com/3Yq0N6oVRP — NIOS (@niostwit) August 31, 2022

Soon after, Kanchan Gupta who is a senior adviser to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting busted Kejriwal's claim and called it a brazen lie.

As per a media report cited by Kanchan Gupta, the virtual school set to be launched in the capital will not be India's first ever, as that feat belongs to a school from Dehradun that was launched two years ago in 2020.

According to reports, the fully virtual school in the capital of Uttarakhand that runs classes from kindergarten to grade 12, was inaugurated by the former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Ravat during his tenure as CM.