NIOS Class 10 And 12 Exams To Begin From Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

NIOS exams: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is scheduled to conduct the secondary and senior secondary examinations from Monday, April 4, 2022. All the candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam and have not downloaded the admit card yet can do it now. It is available on the official website of NIOS student portal at sdmis.nios.ac.in and can be checked by following the sets mentioned below. In order to download the same, students should be ready with their registration number. Exam day guidelines and important dates can be checked here.

NIOS class 10, 12 exams: Check important dates here

The exam will begin on April 4, 2022

The NIOS class 10 and12th examinations will end on April 30, 2022

The result is likely to be out after six weeks of the last date of examination which is April 30, 2022

Check exam day guidelines here

Candidates are advised to wear masks and maintain social distance. They are also advised to use sanitizers whenever required.

For entering the examination centre, the candidate must bring the original Identity card issued by NIOS along with Public Examination hall ticket and another valid photo identity proof like Aadhar Card, Passport or PAN card etc.

Carrying Mobile Phones, Cameras, bags, calculators, and any other electronic gadgets etc. to the NIOS Examination Centre is prohibited.

The learner may carry a personal transparent water bottle.

The learner is advised to reach the examination centre sufficiently in advance

NIOS class 10th and 12th exam: Here is how to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of NIOS student portal at sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the Exams & Result tab

Step 3: In the next step, they should click on examination and then on "HALL TICKET FOR SECONDARY AND SENIOR SECONDARY COURSES FOR APR - MAY 2022 PUBLIC EXAMS"

Step 4: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to key in their enrollment number and click on submit

Step 5: Post submitting, hall tickets will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Candidates should go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 7: They must not forget to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry the printout of admit card to the exam hall as a hard copy if the same will not be issued. In case they fail to carry hall tickets, they may not be allowed to take the exams. The exam will be conducted in offline mode so COVID guidelines should be followed.