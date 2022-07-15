NIRF Ranking 2022: Ministry of Education (MoE) has on Friday released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022. Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the list of best ranked colleges and institutes of the country. As per the rankings, colleges of Delhi University have bagged the top spots in the list of best colleges in India.

Best colleges in India

As per NIRF Rankings 2022, Miranda House of Delhi University has bagged the first rank. Hindu College of DU becomes the second best college of India followed by Presidency College, Chennai who has secured the third rank.

Check list of top-10 colleges in India

Miranda House, New Delhi

Hindu College, New Delhi

Presidency College, Chennai

Loyola College, Chennai

Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi

PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

In the list of best universities, IISc Bangaluru has secured the top spot. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi has emerged as the second best university in India followed by Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi on the third spot.

List of top-10 universities in India

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

Calcutta University, Kolkata

Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

Notably, over the years, the number of institutions taking part in the NIRF ranking has increased. Last year 6,000 colleges participated in NIRF Ranking 2021 for eleven categories and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad topped the ranking in the management category followed by IIM Bangalore, and IIM Kolkata.

About NIRF Ranking

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development on 29th September 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception”.