Last Updated:

NIRF Rankings 2022: Education Minister To Release University Rankings Today At 11 Am

NIRF Rankings 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to announce the NIRF ranking 2022 on July 15 at 11 am. Here's all you need to know.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
NIRF Rankings 2022

Image: PTI


NIRF Rankings 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to release the rankings of universities, colleges, and other educational institutions on July 14, 2022. The rankings are scheduled to be announced in the first half at 11 am. Post the release of rankings, it can be checked on the official website nirfindia.org.

The education minister will be announcing the National University Rankings for 11 categories. This includes Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law, and Research Institutions. Notably, over the years, the number of institutions taking part in the NIRF ranking has increased. Last year 6,000 colleges participated in NIRF Ranking 2021 for eleven categories and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad topped the ranking in the management category followed by IIM Bangalore, and IIM Kolkata. An overview of last year's NIRF ranking can be checked here.

NIRF Rankings 2022: Check date and time here 

"On 15th July 2022, Hon’ble Education Minister, Shri @dpradhanbjp will release #IndiaRankings2022 under #NIRF, virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI’s) across India in various categories & subject domains. Stay tuned!  (sic)", the Education Ministry tweeted.

 

NIRF Rankings 2021: Overview

Top 10 Engineering Colleges

  • Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  • Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
  • Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
  • Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
  • Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
  • Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
  • The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
  • The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
  • The National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
  • National Institute of Technology, Surathkal

NIRF Ranking 2021: Top 3 IIT Colleges

  • IIT Madras
  • IIT Delhi
  • IIT Bombay

NIRF 2021: Top 5 MBA Institutes

  • The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
  • Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore
  • The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata
  • The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
  • The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
READ | NIRF Ranking 2021: AIIMS Delhi ranked top medical institute in India; Check full list here
READ | Calcutta University, St Xavier's College bag top spots in NIRF ranking
READ | NEET Counselling 2021 to start soon; check top 10 medical, dental colleges as per NIRF
READ | NIRF rankings 2022 of universities, institutes releasing on July 15: Education Minister
READ | NIRF Rankings 2022 to be released tomorrow; see list of top Engineering colleges in 2021
COMMENT