NIRF Rankings 2022: Education Minister To Release University Rankings Today At 11 Am

NIRF Rankings 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to release the rankings of universities, colleges, and other educational institutions on July 14, 2022. The rankings are scheduled to be announced in the first half at 11 am. Post the release of rankings, it can be checked on the official website nirfindia.org.
The education minister will be announcing the National University Rankings for 11 categories. This includes Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law, and Research Institutions. Notably, over the years, the number of institutions taking part in the NIRF ranking has increased. Last year 6,000 colleges participated in NIRF Ranking 2021 for eleven categories and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad topped the ranking in the management category followed by IIM Bangalore, and IIM Kolkata. An overview of last year's NIRF ranking can be checked here.
"On 15th July 2022, Hon’ble Education Minister, Shri @dpradhanbjp will release #IndiaRankings2022 under #NIRF, virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI’s) across India in various categories & subject domains. Stay tuned! (sic)", the Education Ministry tweeted.
