NIRF Rankings 2022: Education Minister To Release University Rankings Today At 11 Am

NIRF Rankings 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to release the rankings of universities, colleges, and other educational institutions on July 14, 2022. The rankings are scheduled to be announced in the first half at 11 am. Post the release of rankings, it can be checked on the official website nirfindia.org.

The education minister will be announcing the National University Rankings for 11 categories. This includes Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law, and Research Institutions. Notably, over the years, the number of institutions taking part in the NIRF ranking has increased. Last year 6,000 colleges participated in NIRF Ranking 2021 for eleven categories and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad topped the ranking in the management category followed by IIM Bangalore, and IIM Kolkata. An overview of last year's NIRF ranking can be checked here.

NIRF Rankings 2022: Check date and time here

NIRF Rankings 2021: Overview

Top 10 Engineering Colleges

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

The National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

National Institute of Technology, Surathkal

NIRF Ranking 2021: Top 3 IIT Colleges

IIT Madras

IIT Delhi

IIT Bombay

NIRF 2021: Top 5 MBA Institutes