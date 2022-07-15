NIRF Rankings 2022 Out: IIT Madras Best In Engineering, AIIMS Delhi Best Medical College

NIRF Rankings 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the NIRF Rankings 2022 on July 15. The rankings have been announced in the first half at 11 am. India rankings for 11 categories have been announced this year including Engineering, Universities, Colleges, Overall, Management, Law, Architecture, Medical, Dental, Research and Pharmacy. Highlights of the NIRF Ranking 2022 can be checked here.

Notably, over the years, the number of institutions taking part in the NIRF ranking has increased. Last year 6,000 colleges participated in NIRF Ranking 2021 for eleven categories and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad topped the ranking in the management category followed by IIM Bangalore, and IIM Kolkata. An overview of last year's NIRF ranking can be checked here.

NIRF Rankings 2022: Check highlights here

IIT Madras has yet again bagged the best rank among the engineering institutes of the country

AIIMS New Delhi has been ranked as the best medical college

Savitha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences in Chennai best dental college

Miranda House best college, Hindu college ranks second followed by Presidency college

IIM Ahmedabad is the best B-school in India. It is followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta

NIRF 2022: Top Engineering colleges in India

IIT Madras IIT Delhi IIT Bombay IIT Kanpur IIT Kharagpur IIT Roorkee IIT Guwahati NIT Trichy IIT Hyderabad NIT Karnataka

NIRF Architecture Rankings 2022: Top Institutes

IIT Roorkee NIT Calicut IIT Kharagpur

About NIRF Ranking

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development on 29th September 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception”.