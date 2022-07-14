NIRF Rankings 2022 To Be Released Tomorrow; See List Of Top Engineering Colleges In 2021

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Shutterstock
NIRF Rankings 2022: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF Rankings 2022) will be released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, July 15 at 11 am. This year NIRF Rankings 2022 will be based on eleven different categories such as Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.
NIRF Rankings 2022 of the universities will be based on various ranking grounds such as Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcome, Peer Perception, Outreach, and Inclusivity. Notably, over the years, the number of institutions taking part in the NIRF ranking has increased. Last year 6,000 colleges participated in NIRF Ranking 2021 for eleven categories and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad topped the ranking in the management category followed by IIM Bangalore, and IIM Kolkata.
"On 15th July 2022, Hon’ble Education Minister, Shri @dpradhanbjp will release #IndiaRankings2022 under #NIRF, virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI’s) across India in various categories & subject domains. Stay tuned! (sic)", the Education Ministry tweeted.
On 15th July 2022, Hon’ble Education Minister, Shri @dpradhanbjp will release #IndiaRankings2022 under #NIRF, virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI’s) across India in various categories & subject domains. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/zqY1HWXHov— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 12, 2022