NIRF Rankings 2022 To Be Released Tomorrow; See List Of Top Engineering Colleges In 2021

NIRF Rankings 2022: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF Rankings 2022) will be released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, July 15 at 11 am. This year NIRF Rankings 2022 will be based on eleven different categories such as Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

NIRF Rankings 2022 of the universities will be based on various ranking grounds such as Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcome, Peer Perception, Outreach, and Inclusivity. Notably, over the years, the number of institutions taking part in the NIRF ranking has increased. Last year 6,000 colleges participated in NIRF Ranking 2021 for eleven categories and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad topped the ranking in the management category followed by IIM Bangalore, and IIM Kolkata.

NIRF Rankings to be released tomorrow

"On 15th July 2022, Hon’ble Education Minister, Shri @dpradhanbjp will release #IndiaRankings2022 under #NIRF, virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI’s) across India in various categories & subject domains. Stay tuned! (sic)", the Education Ministry tweeted.

Top Ten Engineering Colleges According to the NIRF Ranking 2021

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad The National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli National Institute of Technology, Surathkal

NIRF 2021:Top 3 IIT Colleges (2021)

IIT Madras IIT Delhi IIT Bombay

NIRF 2021: Top 5 MBA Institutes (2021)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi NIRF India Rankings 2021: Top Architecture Colleges IIT Roorkee IIT Calicut IIT Kharagpur School of Planning and Architecture Delhi NIRF Rankings 2021 List Of Top Law Colleges NLSUI Bangalore NLU Delhi NALSAR University Of Law, Hyderabad

