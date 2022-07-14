Last Updated:

NIRF Rankings 2022 To Be Released Tomorrow; See List Of Top Engineering Colleges In 2021

NIRF Rankings 2022: The National Institutional Ranking Framework will be released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 12 at 11 am.

NIRF

NIRF Rankings 2022: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF Rankings 2022) will be released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, July 15 at 11 am. This year NIRF Rankings 2022 will be based on eleven different categories such as Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

NIRF Rankings 2022 of the universities will be based on various ranking grounds such as Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcome, Peer Perception, Outreach, and Inclusivity. Notably, over the years, the number of institutions taking part in the NIRF ranking has increased. Last year 6,000 colleges participated in NIRF Ranking 2021 for eleven categories and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad topped the ranking in the management category followed by IIM Bangalore, and IIM Kolkata.

NIRF Rankings to be released tomorrow

"On 15th July 2022, Hon’ble Education Minister, Shri @dpradhanbjp will release #IndiaRankings2022 under #NIRF, virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI’s) across India in various categories & subject domains. Stay tuned!  (sic)", the Education Ministry tweeted.

READ | NIRF Ranking 2021: AIIMS Delhi ranked top medical institute in India; Check full list here

Top Ten Engineering Colleges According to the NIRF Ranking 2021

  1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  2. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
  3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
  4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
  5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
  6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
  7. The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
  8. The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
  9. The National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
  10. National Institute of Technology, Surathkal

NIRF 2021:Top 3 IIT Colleges (2021)

  1. IIT Madras
  2. IIT Delhi
  3. IIT Bombay

NIRF 2021: Top 5 MBA Institutes (2021)

  1. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
  2. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore
  3. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata
  4. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
  5. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
  6. NIRF India Rankings 2021: Top Architecture Colleges
  7. IIT Roorkee
  8. IIT Calicut
  9. IIT Kharagpur
  10. School of Planning and Architecture Delhi
  11. NIRF Rankings 2021 List Of Top Law Colleges
  12. NLSUI Bangalore
  13. NLU Delhi
  14. NALSAR University Of Law, Hyderabad

