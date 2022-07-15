NIRF Rankings: IIT Madras Best Institution Fourth Year In Row; IISc Bengaluru Best University

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras retained the top spot among institutes in the country for the fourth consecutive year whereas the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru was the best university and research institution, according to the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework rankings.

The seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings was announced on Friday by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He also announced that every higher education institution needs to be accredited and all the institutions shall be part of NIRF.

He also said that soon there will be a system where each school will also be accredited.

Seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) -- IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati -- figured in the top 10 in the overall rankings.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were ranked ninth and tenth, respectively in the overall rankings.

In the 'universities' category, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru bagged the top spot followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia at second and third ranks, respectively.

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), which was ranked third last year in the category, slipped to the sixth position this year.

Jadavpur University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Calcutta University, Vellore Institute of Technology and University of Hyderabad, bagged the subsequent positions in the universities category.

Eight IITs -- Madras, Delhi, Bombay, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee, Guwahati and Hyderabad -- have figured among the top ten ranks in the 'engineering institutions' category.

"By next year, we will unify institutional accreditation which presently is done by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and programme accreditation by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). Ranking on Innovation done earlier by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will henceforth be integrated with NIRF. All institutions will be a part of the combined system of assessment, accreditation and rankings. Such a system will be transparent and objective," Pradhan said.

"From next year, NIRF ranking categories will also include innovation and entrepreneurship. NIRF rankings categories can be increased as per the needs. There is already work going on rankings of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics," he added.

The education minister further said only those universities and colleges which have NAAC grading or NIRF ranking will be eligible for inclusion in the list maintained by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under Section 12 B of the UGC Act, 1956 for receiving financial assistance. "Soon there will be a system where each school is also accredited. We will take state governments on board. Parents will know the standing of a school where the child is being admitted," he said.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirapalli -- which was ranked ninth last year -- has bagged the eighth spot this year, while NIT Surathkal has retained its 10th position.

Among colleges, Miranda House retained its spot as the best college in the country followed by Hindu College, which has improved its rank to make it to the second spot from the ninth position last year. Lady Sri Ram College for Women slipped to fifth rank from the second spot last year, while Presidency College, Chennai climbed to the third spot from the seventh position.

Loyola College in Chennai has slipped to the fourth spot from third rank.

Delhi University's noted colleges St. Stephen's and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), which figured in the top 10 list last year, found no mention in this year's rankings.

IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta retained their first, second and third ranks, respectively among the B-Schools in the country.

In the 'pharmacy' category, the top institute is Delhi's Jamia Hamdard, followed by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderbad and Panjab University, Chandigarh which slipped to the third position from second rank.

In the 'medical colleges' category, AIIMS, Delhi bagged the top spot, followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Among the dental colleges, Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences, Chennai; Manipal College of Dental Sciences and DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune were the top three institutions.

The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters of Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR).

Ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.

A total number of 4,786 unique institutions offered themselves for ranking under overall, category-specific and domain-specific rankings for NIRF, 2022. In all, 7,254 applications for ranking were made by these 4,786 unique institutions under various categories and domains, including 1,876 in Overall category, 1,249 in Engineering, and 2,270 in General Degree Colleges.

PTI GJS SRY

