NIT Patna Student Abhishek Bags Highest-ever Placement Of Rs 1.8 Crore From Amazon

NIT Patna Placement: NIT Patna student Abhishek Kumar, after getting an offer from Amazon has become the first student to get the highest ever package this year. He has been hired by Amazon with an annual salary package of Rs 1.8 crore. Before this, the record was in name of Aditi Tiwari from NIT Patna who got an offer from Facebook with an annual salary package of Rs 1.6 crore.

It is for the first time in Amazon, that an NIT Patna student has been placed at the international level. Abhishek belongs to Jhajha and is a student in the Computer Science branch. He took the coding text last year on December 14 and received the confirmation for this selection on April 21, 2022. During this time period, he had to take three rounds of one-hour interviews which were conducted on April 13, 2022. Abhishek was interviewed by professional experts from Germany and Ireland. As per Abhishek, the interview panel was impressed with his project on the blockchain and also with his coding speed.

NIT Patna student bags Rs 1.6 Crore package from Facebook

Aditi Tiwari is a student of Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) and has been selected for working as a Front End Engineer at Facebook. This has been announced by Bihar Foundation on its Twitter handle. Bihar Foundation is an initiative of the Government of Bihar to facilitate interaction between the State and the Diaspora.

Bihar Foundation tweeted, "Aditi Tiwari, a student of NIT Patna has bagged a job at Facebook with an annual salary package of INR 1.6 crore. This is the highest package ever received by a student in NIT Patna. Aditi is a student of Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE)."

Before Aditi, the highest package tag was with Patna girl Sampreeti Yadav. She received a Rs 1.11 crore package at Google. Soon after their success stories were out, the social media site Twitter got filled with congratulations and good wishes from everyone. For the last two years, the placements were affected due to COVID situation. However, NIT Patna saw a record-breaking year this year as the institute stood at 130% placements.