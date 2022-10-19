Nitish's Minister Assures Action In 'Kashmir A Country' Exam Paper Row But Attacks BJP

The Bihar government has issued its first response after a massive political storm erupted over a Class 7 question paper of a school in Kishanganj that described Kashmir as a separate country. In the English half-yearly examination paper, a question was asked about what the people of certain countries are called and Kashmir was listed alongside China, India, England, and Nepal. The questionnaire was approved by the Bihar Education Project Council which is an autonomous body of the state Education Department.

Bihar's new education minister Chandra Shekhar said that the enquiry committee has been formed and action will be taken against those responsible. He said, "Be it any big officers, it won't be considered as a mistake and action will be taken. An enquiry committee has been set up and the DM is investigating the matter. I am in constant touch with the DM and have asked him to submit the probe report immediately. Strict action will be taken".

When asked about why these mistakes keep happening, the agitated minister attacked the Central government and asked BJP "Where is Taxila located?"

BJP hits back at Bihar government

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal refused to consider it a human error. Taking to Twitter, he stated that this shows that there is a nefarious nexus between the Nitish Kumar-led government and the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) as the latter's supporters are sitting in the government. He also urged the Central leadership to take action against the Bihar government and initiate an NIA probe.

"To be asked in the districts of Seemanchal by the Bihar Education Project Council what is a citizen of China, of England, of Nepal, of India and at the same time a citizen of Kashmir shows that this government is a nefarious nexus of PFI supporters sitting in the government and PFI supporters of RJD. In Seemanchal districts, the Education Department is hatching a conspiracy to separate (the area) by declaring a holiday on Friday even in Hindi-medium schools. Now, being told in these schools that citizens of India and Kashmir are different shows that the entire government is with the PFI nexus."

"I urge the NIA to probe the officials of the Bihar government especially those who are posted in Seemanchal. I also appeal to the Centre to take action against the Bihar government so that the nefarious conspiracy to divide India via the government question paper is exposed in front of the people," he added.

"बिहार शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद के द्वारा सीमांचल के जिलों में यह पूछा जाना कि चीन के नागरिक को, इंग्लैंड के, नेपाल के, भारत के और इसी के साथ कश्मीर के नागरिक को क्या कहते हैं?



यह बताता है कि सरकार में बैठे हुए पीएफआई के समर्थकों और राजद के पीएफआई समर्थक का नापाक गठजोड़ है।" pic.twitter.com/zsMQTWMo1W — Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal (@sanjayjaiswalMP) October 18, 2022

In an exclusive telephonic conversation with Republic TV, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, "This is an ideological and loyalty error and it has happened before as well. Ever since Congress and RJD have come to power in Bihar with JDU, they are following PPP-- Pro Pakistan Policy. Both these parties questioned the Surgical strike, Balakot Airstrike, which gave Pakistan a clean chit in the Pulwama attack, and opposed the Abrogation of Article 370. Congress went on to the extent of saying that Kashmir is not an integral issue but an issue between India and Pakistan. Therefore it is not a human error or mistake but an ideological error, the people behind this should be caught and punished. Nitish Kumar must tell us why is he allying with these parties who have a long alliance with Pakistan and are now visible in Bihar's education policy.

Former Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad spoke to Republic, "This is a very unfortunate and degrading incident that come to light. From the time JDU joined its hands with RJD and formed Mahagathbandhan, it has always been in controversy. Earlier, under this government holiday on Friday was being declared in Hindi-medium schools and now this is the limit as they have called Kashmir a different country. This is a well-thought conspiracy of this government. Earlier, I felt this government was Anti-development but now they have proved they are Antinational. This shows the mentality of the current government, strict action needs to be taken".

#LIVE: Former Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad speaks to Republic amid the political storm over the Bihar exam question paper that inferred that Kashmir is a separate country; tune in here - https://t.co/pJdhfo54Pz pic.twitter.com/YxA0J6fZSk — Republic (@republic) October 19, 2022

