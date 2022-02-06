NMC Says To Cap Fees For 50% Of Private Medical Seats At Government College Rate

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on February 5 announced that the fees of 50 percent seats in the private medical colleges and deemed universities should be on a level with fee of government medical colleges. NMC clarified that fee of 50 percent private seats should match fee of govt medical college of that particular state and Union Territory. NMC has shared an office memorandum that states that the benefit of this fee structure will at first be availed by those candidates who have availed government quota seats but limited to the extent of 50 percent of the total sanctioned strength of the institute. According to Section 10(1)(i) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019, the panel shall frame guidelines for determination of fees and all other charges for 50 percent of seats in private medical institutions and deemed to be universities governed under the provisions of this legislation.

The memo stated, "If the government quota seats are less than 50 per cent of total sanctioned seats, the remaining candidates would avail the benefit of having to pay a fee equivalent to that in government medical colleges, based purely on merit."

NMC constituted an expert committee in November 2019

The Union government had requested the erstwhile Board of Governors in supersession of erstwhile MCI to prepare the draft fee fixation guidelines. For this work, an expert Committee was constituted by the BoG-MCI on November 23, 2019. The expert panel recommended 26 broad draft guidelines that can determine fees for MBBS and PG courses and other charges for private medical colleges and deemed to be universities. Those guidelines were uploaded on NMC's website on May 25, 2021. NMC invited public comments and approximately 1,800 responses were received. NMC constituted another expert panel on October 21, 2021 which examined the responses and submitted the revised draft guidelines. NMC accepted the recommendations on December 29, 2021.