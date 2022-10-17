'No Sexual Harassment Reports Received,' Says Miranda House College Principal On Fest Row

The principal of Miranda House, Professor Bijayalaxmi Nanda, has stated that college authorities have not received any complaints regarding sexual harassment after several men climbed the college walls and gates to witness an open Diwali fest on the campus. All the entry doors of the college were closed as there was an "unprecedented crowd" on the day of the Diwali fest, she further stated.

"There was an unprecedented crowd on the day of the festival. We closed the gates of the colleges, but students tried to enter by climbing the walls. The police took immediate action, and they were really helpful. Students, teachers, and all the staff were taken to safety," she told PTI.

"The matter has been taken into cognizance and all safety measures have been taken. So far, we have not received any complaints of sexual harassment. The police have been informed and they are checking all CCTV footage," she told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter and has registered an FIR against unknown persons after some students were seen scaling the walls of the college. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed that a case has been filed under sections of trespassing based on the video clips. This came after the principal filed a complaint at Maurice Nagar Police Station and pledged to take measures to ramp up security in the college to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Image: ANI/PTI