Noida Schools Back To Online Mode As 18 Students, 3 Teachers test COVID Positive

The Khaitan school in Noida has once again shifted to online mode after 18 students and 3 teachers from three different schools tested positive for coronavirus. This comes just a few days after schools resumed their offline and physical classes.

With this development, the chances are high that 4th wave of the COVID pandemic might start. According to details accessed by Republic Media Network, as many as 13 COVID cases were reported at Khaitan School in Noida, where 3 teachers have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Schools go online as students, teachers test COVID positive

In Ghaziabad, two students from St. Francis School, Indirapuram, and three from KR Mangalam School have also tested positive for COVID.

Notably, both the schools have declared that they will remain shut for the next three days from April 11 to 13 as a precautionary measure. Schools in Noida will continue to hold online classes as a result of the latest development.

"Their students' COVID-19 test results were known while the students were at their homes and not in school. We will be carrying our tests and vaccinations in the schools," said Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Bhavtosh Shankhdhar while speaking to news agency PTI.

Khaitan School has revealed that four students each in grades 9 and 12, three in grade 6, and two in grade 8 have tested positive for COVID-19. So far, there has been no confirmation whether the children have been diagnosed with the latest XE variant of COVID-19.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were found in Noida, taking the active cases in the city to 54. While Ghaziabad has reported two fresh cases of COVID-19, the city has 28 active patients at present.

Image: PTI/ Represenative