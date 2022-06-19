Last Updated:

NTA CUET PG 2022: Application Deadline Extended Till July 4, Here's How To Apply Online

NTA CUET PG 2022: NTA has extended the last date to apply for CUET PG 2022. The list of important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Image: Shutterstock/Representative


The National Testing Agency, which is CUET conducting body has extended the deadline to apply for Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Admissions (CUET-PG) 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can now do so by visiting the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The deadline to apply has been extended from June 18 to July 4 at 5.00 PM. They can apply by following the steps and follow list of important dates which has also been mentioned below.

The official notification read, "In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022 regarding the submission of the Online Application Form of Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2022, it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 18 June 2022 to 04 July 2022. This is being done keeping in view of a large number of requests received for the same"

NTA CUET 2022: Official websites 

  1. cuet.samarth.ac.in
  2. cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022: Check important dates here

  • The application link was activated on May 19, 2022
  • The deadline to apply was supposed to end on June 18, 2022
  • It will now end on July 4, 2022
  • The last date for the submission of the application fee is July 5, 2022
  • Candidates can make corrections to their application from July 6 to July 8, 2022
  • Exam is expected to be conducted in July second week
  • Admission will be held in the last week of July 2022

The official notification further mentioned, "The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction period. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) http://cuet.nta.nic.in /www.nta.ac.in for latest updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in."

Follow these steps to fill CUET PG application form

  • Step 1: Go to any of the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET PG 2022 apply online button
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to register using their mobile number, Email ID and other details
  • Step 4: Cross check the details mentioned in the application form, upload a photograph, a Scanned copy of the signature and other required documents.
  • Step 5: Pay the CUET 2022 application fee and submit the form
  • Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future reference
