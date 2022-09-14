NTA Reopens CUET UG 2022 Application Form Correction Window; Know How To Make Changes

The National Testing Agency has reopened the CUET UG 2022 application form correction window for students to make changes to their application forms; all candidates who have completed the application form can make changes by visiting the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. During the correction window, candidates can edit personal details like name, mother's name, or father's name, date of birth, gender, category, PwBD status, and choice of universities. It is to be noted that candidates can make corrections to the application form by September 15 till 10 am.

According to the official notice, "Some candidates have approached NTA requesting to allow them for correction in the particulars filled during online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2022. To support them, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to make corrections in the particulars of their respective Application Forms of CUET (UG)."

According to the latest update by UGC, CUET-UG Results 2022 will be available on or before September 15, 2022. This year, more than 14 lakh students appeared for the CUET-UG, held in July–August in computer-based mode. The examination was held at 489 examination centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India in six phases.

CUET UG 2022: Here's how to make changes in the application form

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should log in using their application number and password

Step 3: Make the necessary corrections and submit

Step 4: Review the same, download and take a printout

NOTE: It is also advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

