NTPC Exam Row: FIR Against Coaching Centres For Instigating Protests; Bihar Bandh Tomorrow

Following the outrage of candidates of Railway Recruitment Boards Non-Technical Popular Categories Exam (NTPC Exam), they have deemed the committee formed by the Union Railway Ministry to look into their concerns as 'hoax'. In addition, student union AISA have and other youth organisations have called for 'Bihar Bandh' on Friday. Refusing to bog down, a section of aspirants of the said Government recruitment exam have inculpated that Ministry is a 'conspiracy'.

AISA General Secretary and MLA Sandeep Saurav along with others in a press statement said that the committee formed by the ministry is a 'conspiracy' to postpone the matter until the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

"There is no doubt on the questions being raised by the candidates. This massive movement of student youth, who are facing extreme unemployment, has arisen at a time when there is an election in Uttar Pradesh. Under the pressure of this, this proposal of the Government and Railways has come and a conspiracy is being hatched to postpone the matter till the elections, they said.

NTPC Exam: FIR lodged against several coaching institute owners

Notably, FIR lodged against several coaching institutes owners and 300-400 others for instigating candidates of NTPC entrance for violence and damaging railways properties in Patna on January 24. FIR lodges by Sho Patrakar Nagar after interrogating the arrested students and corroborative students.

The update comes holds relevance as the NTPC Exam aspirants, for the past 3 days, have disrupted rail services in various parts of Bihar and burnt trains in Nawada, Ara, Gaya district.

RRB NTPC issue: Railway Ministry issues clarification

Railway Ministry had given clarification regarding this recruitment. The clarification given by the Ministry of Railways said that it was nowhere mentioned that seven lakh different candidates would be selected for the second stage Computer Based Examination (CBT 2). RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022 second stage consists of a computer-based test (CBT) of five different levels in which a candidate can be selected for more than one level according to eligibility, merit and choice, the statement said. So in the list of seven lakh roll numbers, some names will appear in more than one list.

RRB NTPC protest: Railway route diverted

Due to the uproar by the protesting candidates, the railways had to divert the routes of many trains. The Vikramshila Express from Bhagalpur to New Delhi went via Kiul Junction in Bihar and then was diverted towards Anand Vihar. Bhagalpur Intercity and Koshi Express trains remained standing at Patna Junction for two hours.