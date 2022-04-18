O.P. Jindal Global University Signs MoU With Spanish Govt For Spanish Language Teaching

The O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Spain in the presence of His Excellency José María Ridao Domínguez, Ambassador, Embassy of Spain in India, and Mr. Alfonso Pérez-Hernández Egart, First Secretary, Embassy of Spain. The agreement under the auspices of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) and the Spanish Ministry of External Affairs (MAEC) will especially benefit the Jindal School of Languages and Literature (JSLL), which shall host a native Spanish language lecturer to teach Spanish language, culture and literature. This long-term academic engagement of a native Spanish speaker (lector or lectora) with specialised training in teaching Spanish as a foreign language (ELE) shall benefit students of JSLL as they gain a richer and more complete experience of Hispanidad (Hispanicity). JGU has the distinction of being the only private university in India and one of a select group of 12 universities in India and Sri Lanka partnering with the government of Spain for Spanish language teaching.

Students are currently being admitted to the B.A. (Hons.) Spanish programme for 2022-2025. These students will work with the Spanish lector/lectora and other JSLL faculty on language skills such as pronunciation and improve their communicative and socio-pragmatic competencies.

Professor (Dr.) Mohan Kumar, Dean of International Affairs and Global Initiatives, JGU commented, “It is a matter of great pride for JGU to have this formal arrangement with the Spanish Embassy in New Delhi under the MAEC-AECID Spanish Assistantships at Foreign Universities programme. I am sure learning Spanish from a native Spanish Language Specialist will expand the learning horizons of our students and help them in their careers and further education pursuits.”

This MOU is in addition to 22 other agreements and instruments of cooperation signed by JGU with prestigious higher education institutions in Spanish-speaking countries – including University of Granada, University of Salamanca, University of Chile and the National University of Colombia. JGU learners of Spanish will have unique opportunities to experience Hispanidad through linguistic and cultural immersion. Academic credits earned by JGU students from the foreign universities will transfer to JGU for completion of the students’ degrees. The B.A. (Hons.) Spanish programme of JSLL is the only such undergraduate degree programme in India to incorporate study abroad as an integral part of the undergraduate learning experience.