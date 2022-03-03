Last Updated:

Odisha Central University Ties Up With Research Entity To Set Up Tribal Digital Literacy Centre

The Central University of Odisha on Thursday said it has collaborated with the Forum for Integrated Development and Research to establish a digital tribal literacy centre. In a virtual programme, CUO registrar Asit Das had on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the research and development organisation for three years.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
odisha

Image: Shutterstock


The Central University of Odisha on Thursday said it has collaborated with the Forum for Integrated Development and Research to establish a digital tribal literacy centre. In a virtual programme, CUO registrar Asit Das had on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the research and development organisation for three years, a varsity release said.

Acting vice-chancellor S K Palita said the university in Koraput district would offer a digital literacy programme to students belonging to tribal and marginalised communities of the region with the support of the R&D institute.

It will help them acquire digital skills and make them self-employed over time, Palita said.

During the CUO's 13th foundation day celebration on August 29 last year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced the establishment of the digital literacy centre.

"The proposed centre will fulfil required soft skill education of the region and will boost economic empowerment of youths," FIDR director Charudatta Panigrahi said.

READ | Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: 155 short service commission officer posts declared
READ | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Professor & other posts; here're details
READ | UPSC Recruitment 2022 for SO English consultant posts, check vacancy details here
READ | BSF Constable Tradesman recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 2788 posts; Details inside
READ | TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 notification likely to release on March 8; Check eligibility

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: odisha, odisha university
First Published:
COMMENT