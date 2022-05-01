Odisha Govt Revises Schools Timing Amid Strong Heatwave, Check Details

In the wake of the increasing temperature, the Odisha government has decided to change teaching timings in all schools. According to the official notice released by the Department of School & Mass Education, Odisha government, the new timings for teaching hours will be 6 am to 9 am w.e.f. May 2, 2022. However, examinations already scheduled by different boards/councils will continue as usual.

The Odisha School Education Department also announced that the Learning Recovery Plan (LRP) prepared by OSEPA will be conducted during summer vacation. The LRP is applicable to government and government-aided schools. Students from Class 3 to 10, including new admissions and also for Class 11 students who will be promoted to Class 12, will be covered under LRP.

Earlier, the Odisha government had suspended classes for all school students for five days due to the prevailing heatwave.

Odisha Board cancels second shift board exams

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE Odisha) has recently cancelled the second shift of BSE Odisha Matric exams 2022. It was announced that the Odisha 10th exams scheduled to begin on April 29 in the afternoon shift will now be conducted in the morning shift. This has been announced post considering the prevailing heatwave situation in the state. The Board has clarified that there will be no afternoon shift for these exams. This will be applicable for Odisha Madhyamik exam and the Odisha board open school exam 2022 too.

Other states revise school timings

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also revised the school timings for students in view of the increasing temperature. All primary schools will function from 7 am to 11 am, whereas middle, high, and senior secondary classes will begin at 7 am and continue till 12.30 pm. The schools will remain closed between May 14 and June 30, but online classes will be conducted between May 16 and May 31, 2022. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 27 has urged the state education minister to announce the onset of summer vacation in schools and colleges from May 2, 2022.

