Odisha MLA Angada Kanhar Among 5.8 Lakh Students Appearing For Matric Exam

Odisha board exam 2022: BJD lawmaker Angada Kanhar was among the 5.8 lakh students appearing for Class 10 state board examination in Odisha that commenced in Friday amid tight security. Given the heat wave conditions prevailing in the state, almost exams would be held early in the day, between 8-9.30 am, an official of the Board of Secondary Education said.

Kanhar (56), the state's Phulbani legislator, wrote his second language paper at Rujangi High School in Pitabari village of Kandhamal district. "Some of the panchayat members and my driver encouraged me to appear for the examination. I don’t know whether I will pass the test or fail. But I wrote my paper with the intention of getting a matriculation degree," he told PTI.

One of his close aides said that Kanhar had left studies way back in 1978. He took his Class 8 examination after becoming a member of the Assembly in 2019. Archana Basa, the superintendent of the MLA’s examination centre, said that the legislator was accorded no special treatment.

"He wrote papers along with other students. He was thoroughly checked just like others before being allowed to sit for the exam," Basa said.

Meanwhile, a girl failed to write her exam in Jeypore area of Koraput district, having suffered serious injuries after the autorickshaw carrying her met with an accident, police sources said. Seven other candidates who were travelling with her also sustained injuries, but managed to appear for the exam, they added. A total of 5,85,730 students are appearing for this year's Class 10 state board examination across 3,540 centres. Over 35,000 teachers have been engaged to supervise the entire process. Special squads have been deployed by the board to check malpractices.