Odisha: Morning school begins as state sizzles under scorching sun

With the continuance of the heat spell across Odisha, morning classes began for Class I to 12 students across the state on Tuesday.

The state government has allowed the district collectors to change school timings keeping in view the local heat conditions. The schools have also been asked to ensure the provision of drinking water and other facilities required to beat the heat.

The School and Mass Education department has also rescheduled the time for disbursement of pensions to beneficiaries of various social security schemes between 7.30 am and 10.30 am.

The state capital on Monday recorded 39.7 degree Celsius and it is expected to touch 41 degree Celsius on Tuesday, the weather office forecast said.

Jharsuguda in the western region was the hottest with 40.4 degree Celsius on Monday followed by Baripada in the north reporting 40 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a rise in temperature across the state till April 16. It said that the normal temperature at many places in the state may touch 40 degrees Celsius by April 12.

"There has been a decline in thunderstorm activity and this will lead to an increase in day temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius at some places during the next two to three days," Regional Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das said.

Though the IMD has forecast a small amount of rainfall in the southern region of the state, it predicted the continuance of heat spells in other areas.