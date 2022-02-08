Odisha Schools Reopen As COVID Cases Dip, CM Patnaik Urges Students To Follow Guidelines

Odisha state government announced the reopening of schools for classes 8th to 12th from Monday, February 7th. Following reopening Odisha's longest-serving CM Naveen Patnaik addressed students on Monday. In his address, he urged students to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols and requested parents to have confidence and send their children to schools.

Patnaik stated that he was very happy with the reopening of schools after two long years.

"Today is a historic day for all of us, the school bell rang today after two years with the blessings of the Lord Jagannath, your support and COVID-19 warriors," he said.

Further, he went on to say how this generation is facing the most difficult situation in human history adding how he has faith in students, "Your generation is facing the most difficult situation in human history, and this experience will give you courage and strength to face future challenges, I believe in you. You will lead to success."

CM Patnaik urges students to follow COVID guidelines

Talking about the importance of teachers and how they're treated with respect in the Indian culture, Patnaik said, "In our culture, we respect the teachers as God. The blessings of the teachers help the children to get success, you all are aware that the learning of the students has been affected, we will have to fill up the gap. I have full confidence in you, you can fill up the learning gap created by COVID-19, and you should also ensure the following of COVID-19 guidelines as students are with you."

The Chief Minister also urged students not to be afraid and strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines. "We are all with you but you have to be careful. My request to you is that you follow the COVID-19 guidelines," Patnaik said.

"The normal lifestyle was affected for the last two years due to the coronavirus, re-opening of the schools is a good sign of returning back to normalcy," he added.

Schools and colleges shut down owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 moving to conduct online classes. Students are now returning to physical classes after schools reopened on February 7th in Odisha.