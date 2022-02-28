Odisha Schools To Reopen For Class 1-7 From Today, Check Preparedness & Guidelines

Odisha schools reopening: Straight after two years, Odisha government will be opening schools for classes 1 to 7. The schools are scheduled to reopen for offline classes on Monday, February 28, 2022. A week-long rapport-building exercise was also practiced so as to ensure that students should not face any issues. Teachers had to come to school from February 14 to ensure proper cleaning and sanitization.

To be noted that earlier the state government had announced that the schools will open from February 14, 2022. However, various district collectors sought additional time for undertaking cleaning, bush cutting and minor repairs. Since there was rural elections, few schools were used as polling stations.

Rapport-building exercises to be practiced

A parent-teacher meeting was also conducted on Saturday, February 26, to reassure the parents and encourage positive participation towards schools reopening for Junior classes. “The primary focus is to create a happy learning environment, the children’s emotional well-being needs to be taken care of,” stated officials to PTI.

The teachers have been directed to prepare a fixed timetable on rapport-building exercises. The time table will include open discussions for sharing good memories during the pandemic, hobbies, how children felt and more.

Jharkhand schools to reopen from March 7

Schools in Jharkhand are scheduled to reopen from March 7, 2022. The decision to allow schools across Jharkhand to reopen was taken in a meeting organized by the Jharkhand State Disaster Management Authority which was presided over by CM Hemant Soren. Recently, the Jharkhand government also permitted the opening of all shops and commercial establishments for normal hours. But the ban on activities like fairs, processions, and exhibitions will continue. Covid-appropriate behavior such as wearing masks in public places will be enforced as before.