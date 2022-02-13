Offline Classes To Resume From February 14 As Night Curfew Lifted In J&K

In view of the declining cases of COVID-19, the Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee (SEC) has decided to lift the night curfew and reopen educational institutions in a phased manner starting tomorrow, February 14, 2022. The Committee has also extended indoor gatherings to 50% capacity and allowed cinema halls, theatres, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums, and swimming pools to operate at 25% of their strength under strict COVID safety measures. The SEC met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A K Mehta, who said all J&K universities, colleges, polytechnics, and ITIs are now allowed to resume offline class teaching starting tomorrow, February 14. All students between the 15–17 age group coming to attend regular offline classes must carry a vaccination certificate with them.

In J&K, offline classes to resume from tomorrow

The guidelines issued by the Chief Secretary require "the heads of the institutions to ensure that guidelines related to social distancing and COVID-appropriate behaviour are strictly followed, including regular screening at the entrance to the institution. They shall also screen any symptomatic student and ensure their testing to contain any possibility of spread of the virus in their institutions, "it further read.

According to the latest orders, all summer zone schools in Jammu and Kashmir are now allowed to resume offline learning, but only in a phased manner. Classes from 9 to 12 are also allowed to start offline teaching from February 14, and all those students attending the classes who are aged between 15 and 17 years must carry a vaccination certificate with them. Meanwhile, offline teaching for junior classes will begin on February 21, and in Winter Zone schools, the physical classes for all classes will start on February 28. The majority of schools in Kashmir and parts of the Jammu region are currently closed due to the winter session.

The order stated that "coaching centres for civil services, engineering, and NEET are permitted to adopt an offline mode of teaching subject to the condition that both faculty members, as well as students, are fully vaccinated and the head of the centre ensures due precautions such as CAB and adherence to SOP."

