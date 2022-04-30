OJEE 2022: Deadline To Apply For Odisha JEE Ends Today, Check Application Steps Here

Quick links:
Odisha JEE registrations: The deadline to register for OJEE 2022 ends on Saturday, April 30, 2022. As per the revised schedule, any applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. All those candidates who wish to appear for Odisha JEE and have not applied yet should make sure to get themselves registered by today. To apply, they will have to get themselves registered at the OJEE website and follow the steps mentioned below. A list of important dates and application steps have been attached.
Candidates can pay the application fee with a debit or credit card (VISA, Master, or Maestro cards/net banking). The window to submit the application form, fees payment window, and printing of the computer-generated confirmation page will close at 5 pm on April 30, 2022. Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a state-government centralized entrance exam held for admission of eligible candidates to various institutions in Odisha. Every year, OJEE is conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) in a Computer-Based mode.