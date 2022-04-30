Last Updated:

OJEE 2022: Deadline To Apply For Odisha JEE Ends Today, Check Application Steps Here

OJEE 2022 registration is scheduled to be closed on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Candidates can get themselves registered by following the steps mentioned below.

Odisha JEE registrations: The deadline to register for OJEE 2022 ends on Saturday, April 30, 2022. As per the revised schedule, any applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. All those candidates who wish to appear for Odisha JEE and have not applied yet should make sure to get themselves registered by today. To apply, they will have to get themselves registered at the OJEE website and follow the steps mentioned below. A list of important dates and application steps have been attached.

OJEE 2022: List of official websites

  1. ojee.nic.in
  2. odishajee.com 

Odisha JEE: Check important dates here

  • OJEE 2022 registration form was released on March 14, 2022
  • The last date to apply for OJEE 2022 is April 30, 2022
  • Earlier the last date to apply was April 13, 2022

OJEE 2022: Follow these steps to fill application form

  • Step 1: To apply, eligible candidates should go to the official OJEE website - ojee.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then on the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, "Apply for OJEE application forms 2022."
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to get themselves registered to generate login credentials
  • Step 4: Login and fill out the application form by entering qualification details, contact details, and exam centre details. 
  • Step 5: In the next step, upload the required documents, pay the registration fee and submit the form
  • Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference 

Candidates can pay the application fee with a debit or credit card (VISA, Master, or Maestro cards/net banking). The window to submit the application form, fees payment window, and printing of the computer-generated confirmation page will close at 5 pm on April 30, 2022. Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a state-government centralized entrance exam held for admission of eligible candidates to various institutions in Odisha. Every year, OJEE is conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) in a Computer-Based mode. 

