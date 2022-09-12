OJEE Counselling Schedule Released For Admission To UG & PG Courses; Know How To Register

The counselling schedule for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has been released for undergraduate and postgraduate programme admission. The OJEE counselling procedure for PG courses started today, September 12, and the counselling for the UG courses will begin tomorrow, September 13, 2022. Meanwhile, the seat allocation result for integrated MBA courses will be released on September 16, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, here is a step-by-step guide to complete the OJEE Counselling 2022 process.

"Interested candidates are advised to visit OJEE websites (www.ojee.nic.in and www.odishajee.com) and see the tentative counselling schedule for these courses. They are further advised to carefully go through the documents, "Counseling Brochure" and "Step-by-Step Procedure", available on the website to get detailed information about the entire counselling process," read the official notice.

OJEE 2022 Counseling: Know how to register

Step 1: To register for OJEE 2022 counselling, candidates are required to visit the official website - ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Then, complete the registration process with the required details for the counselling rounds

Step 3: Select the qualifying exam

Step 4: Pay the counselling fee

Step 5: Choose and secure your preferred institutes, courses, and specializations

Step 6: The seat allotment list will be released on the official website based on the choices and merit list

Every year, OJEE counselling is conducted for admission of eligible candidates to various courses like BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, Integrated MSc, MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch, and MPlan in private universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state of Odisha. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative