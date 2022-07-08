In a tragic incident, a student died and many others were injured after a tree collapsed inside the complex of the Carmel Convent School at Sector 9 in Chandigarh. According to police officials, "14 students were injured and one of them was declared dead when she was rushed to PGI Chandigarh." All 13 students, along with a teacher, were immediately taken to GMSH-16. Two of them were referred to PGIMER due to their severe conditions. Parents of the students also gathered inside the school premises when they came to know about the incident.

The medical team, along with local police, rushed to the scene after they received information about the mishap. According to reports, the incident occurred during lunchtime in the school when children were playing near the big tree when it suddenly collapsed on the children. Teachers and other staff members also rushed to rescue the trapped children.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also reached the spot and said the administration had ordered an inquiry into the matter. Reports claim that the height of the tree was around 70 feet and that it is 250 years old. The peepul tree was protected by the administration of the Union Territory.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a total of thirty-four primary school students and staff managed to escape when a huge tree fell on a bus of The International School Bangalore near Gunjur. The main road was blocked for more than three hours, and vehicles moving towards Gunjur were asked to take another route. Police officials also reached the scene and the situation was taken under control.

