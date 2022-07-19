Only TET-qualified Teachers Will Be Appointed In Madrasas: UP Govt Proposes New Rule

Only those teachers who have qualified in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be allowed to teach at Madrasas, as per a proposed plan being examined by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. Notably, this plan will be implemented under the Madrasa Modernisation Scheme of the state government, which will change the rules for appointing teachers in Madrasas. Under the said scheme, 80% modern education and 20% deeni education will be provided to Muslim students across the state.

As per media reports, this step is aimed at improving the teaching standards at Madrasas and introducing a learning process that will focus more on subjects like Hindi, English, Science, Mathematics, and Social Science. Also, this scheme will promote a fair and transparent selection of teachers for teaching at different madrasas.

Madrasa Modernisation Scheme: Only TET-qualified teachers to be allowed to teach in UP madrasa

Presently, teachers at madrasas are appointed by the individual management of madrasas and the minimum qualification required to be a teacher is graduation and a B.Ed degree. In some cases, teachers don't even possess a Bachelor of Education degree. The larger learning process is based on deeni education, and the remaining 20% is modern education. However, if this change is implemented, a separate exam known as "TET" will be held by the department, and only after qualifying in the teacher's eligibility exam, will one be allowed to teach students in Madrasas.

Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, chairman of the UP Board of Madrasa Education, said that under the proposed scheme, a separate teachers' eligibility test will be held by the Basic Education Board of the state.

Earlier, in 2018, the UP government introduced the NCERT curriculum in Madrasas but did not change the teaching conditions as the performance of students in science and social sciences remained below standard. Currently, there are around 560 aided madrasas in the state with 8,400 teachers in total. With the new scheme, the madrasa management committee will continue to be responsible for hiring, but candidates without qualifying in TET will not be given jobs at madrasas in Uttar Pradesh.