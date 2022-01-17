Osmania University To Kashmir University; Check The List Of Colleges That Postponed Exam

In view of the daily rising cases of COVID-19 across the nation, several states have imposed strict actions to curb the spread of the virus. Schools and educational institutions have been ordered to shift the teaching and learning process online. Meanwhile, several universities have also decided to postpone the examinations. According to reports, more than 20 universities had postponed the examination. Check the list of universities that have postponed the examinations.

Osmania University postpones examinations till further orders

On Monday, the Osmania University in Hyderabad announced that all the examinations scheduled between January 17 and January 31, 2022, will be postponed till further notice. "As per the government orders and letter issued by the chairperson TSCHE, all the examinations (including class tests, etc.) under Osmania University, scheduled between 17.01.2022 and 31.01.2022, are postponed indefinitely, "read the official notice issued by the University."

Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences defer examinations

In the wake of the prevailing COVID situation across the country, all the examinations at SKIMS Deemed Medical University scheduled for January 17, 2022, have been postponed till further notice. The university will soon release the revised schedule for the examination separately.

"All examinations of SKIMS Deemed Medical University scheduled for January 17, 2022 have been deferred till further orders." The decision has been taken in view of the surge of COVID-19 cases. The revised schedule for the said examination shall be notified separately, "read the official notice. Students have been advised to remain in touch with SKIMS's official website for further details.

Cluster University of Srinagar postpones examination

The Cluster University of Srinagar has also postponed the exams of all the universities which were scheduled to begin today, January 17, 2022. This has been decided considering the rise in COVID cases.

Kashmir University postpones examinations, revised schedule to be out soon

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kashmir University on Monday deferred all the examinations scheduled from January 18, 2022. The university has also mentioned that the new dates for the examination will be released sometime soon. As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, the J & K government has also issued fresh guidelines retaining the already issued restrictions, including a night curfew across the union territory. The State Executive Committee (SEC) took this decision after reviewing the COVID situation. Meanwhile, other universities have also postponed their examinations and closed schools till further notice.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur likely to postpone examinations

Meanwhile, in Bilaspur, schools and colleges have decided to conduct the examination through the online mode and avoid any physical gathering of students at college campuses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur has made any announcement regarding the examination. However, it is being speculated that examinations will be postponed like in other universities.

Image: PTI, Representative