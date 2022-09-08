OSSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Welfare Extension Officer Posts From Sept 13; See Details

In an important notice, the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) announced that the department is looking for candidates for welfare extension officer posts (initial appointments) under the Director (ST), ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department, Bhubaneswar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the online website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in. As per the schedule, the online application link will be activated on September 12, 2022, and candidates will be able to apply till October 12, 2022.

OSSC Recruitment 2022 Official Notice - CLICK HERE

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 129 posts will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

UR- 82

ST- 29

SC-16

SEBC-2

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC recruitment 2022

Educational qualification:

The candidate must have passed a Bachelor’s degree in Arts/Science/Commerce or equivalent examination from any recognised University.

Selection process

The candidate will be selected via Written examination and interview.

OSSC recruitment important dates

The tentative date for the preliminary written examination will be around the 2nd week of November 2022.

Examination fee

Candidates other than SC/ST/PwD (having Permanent Disability) category have to pay the examination fee of Rs 200.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for welfare extension officer posts

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in and

Step 2: Then, click on "APPLY ONLINE" after the link is available.

Step 3: Then, complete the Registration/ Re-registration process

Step 4: Fill out the application form.

Step 5: Pay the examination fees (if asked).

Step 6: Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative