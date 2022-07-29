Last Updated:

Our Aim Is To Create Students Who Are Patriotic, Employable: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Kejriwal said that when they had come into power, the condition of schools was bad and the Board results were also not up to the mark.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
school

Image: PTI


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the aim of their school education is to make students good human beings, hardcore patriots, and employable. Speaking at an event held here to mark four years of ‘Happiness Curriculum,’ Kejriwal said that when they had come into power, the condition of schools was bad and the Board results were also not up to the mark.

"But now we are doing well. We have introduced various curricula that have reduced academic pressure. Happiness classes help reduce mental stress in students and that’s why thankfully there is no case of student suicide in Delhi," he said.

The CM said they want to create students who do not spread “hate” but disseminate a “message of love” in the country. Kejriwal said that even the wife of former US president Donald Trump had attended the Delhi government's Happiness Classes and had left impressed. 

READ | SSC recruitment scam: ED conducts fresh raids at Arpita Mukherjee's residence in Bengal
READ | BJP's Suvendu Adhikari briefs WB Guv on SSC recruitment scam; slams CM Mamata Banerjee
READ | Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment: Apply for multiple posts, check key details
READ | Karnataka: 3,065-page charge sheet filed in police sub-inspector recruitment scam
READ | JKSSB Recruitment: Application process for 772 posts to begin on Aug 14; Check key details

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT