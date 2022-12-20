'Our Sales Training Has Ethics Ingrained' Says Byju's As NCPCR Summons Its CEO

After summons from the apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Byju's has issued an official response. The edtech platform said that it has received the summons and it will clarify its position before the commission if required.

"We have received the summons and are compiling a transparent response based on facts to address the unsubstantiated complaints. We will clarify our position before the commission if required," Byju’s spokesperson said.

Byju's also denied using malpractices and aggressive sales tactics. "All for-profit organisations have rigorous but fair tenure-based sales targets for employees to meet and BYJU’S is no exception. We do not burden our employees with irrational targets," the spokesperson said.

The company stated that a sales executive at Byju's only initiates the sales process and he/she does not have the authority to close it.

"By design, every sale is unapproved. The closure happens at the central level, only after triple-checking the authenticity and interest of the lead. This audit team in Bangalore scrutinizes every sale that our teams across India close. Our sales training module has ethics ingrained in it. We have never encouraged, ordered, or incentivized our salespersons and managers to pursue customers who are either uninterested in or unable to pay for our products," the company said.

NCPCR had summoned BYJU's CEO Byju Raveendran over allegations that company is indulging in malpractices to lure parents and children to buy their courses.

The apex child rights body has asked Raveendran to appear in person on December 23 over the alleged malpractice of hard selling and mis-selling of BYJU's courses for students. Notably, the NCPCR took action based on reports that BYJU's sales team indulged in malpractices to lure parents to buy courses for their children.

"The Commission is in observance that indulging into malpractices to lure the parents or children into entering loan based agreements and then causing exploitation is against the welfare of children and in pursuance of the functions and powers under Section 13 and 14 of CPCR Act, 2005," NCPCR said.

It has also asked for the legal documents regarding the recognition of Byju's as a valid ed-tech company and all other relevant documents regarding the claims made in news reports to explain the discrepancies in relation to the said matter.