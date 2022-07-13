Over 2,000 Students Graduate From IIT-M, Institute Presents Its 60,000th Degree

Chennai, Jul 13 (PTI) As many as 2,084 students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) graduated during its 59th Convocation held here on Wednesday.

The premier technical institute also presented its 60,000th degree since its inception. Established with German technical assistance, IIT-M was formally inaugurated in 1959.

A total of 2,084 students graduated on Wednesday, in the first convocation to be held in the physical mode after a gap of two years, a release from IIT-M said.

"As many as 2,620 degrees (including Joint and Dual Degrees) were awarded to the students on the occasion," it said.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, chief guest on the occasion, lauded the graduating students.

In his address he said "it is clear that it is going to be a digital world and a digital economy." "The adoption of digital technologies by everyone, rich and poor, has demonstrated that it has become a behavioral change..." the release quoted him as saying.

"There is going to be no domain industry that is going to lead by itself, whether it is healthcare or manufacturing and that can happen only when all of you (students) play a role and it is going to be an exciting role driving transformation across sectors," he added.

He further said it is an exciting time to start one's career, "and definitely so in India," saying the country's economy has grown 100 times in the 75 years since 1947.

Nobody would have predicted India would play a significant role in technology sector, he added.

Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Madras, said the present decade was a very important one for the country.

"The world order is changing. India today has opportunities like never before - across sectors and geographies. Technology is revolutionising every aspect of our lives. There could not have been a better time for you to graduate and make a difference to the lives of millions of people," he said.

IIT-M Director V Kamakoti awarded the degrees. PTI SA ROH ROH

