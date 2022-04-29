Oxford University Press Conducts Webinar On Improving performance At UGC NET

Oxford University Press (OUP) has organized a webinar with Simran Bhinder, the author of UGC NET Paper 1. The primary focus of webinar was the importance of attempting previous years’ question papers and identifying key trends and patterns with respect to the questions. The author Simran Bhinder shared important tips & recommendations that can help aspirants in improving their performance in exam.

Post her introduction, Bhinder emphasized the need to review the Paper 1 syllabus thoroughly with the help and guidance of previous years’ question papers. She discussed the various question patterns and formats ranging from Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) to Combination Questions. She emphasized the importance of reviewing previous years’ questions to identify trends and patterns with regards to expected questions as well as to identify the important concepts and syllabus sections that are likely to be covered in the exams.

Finally, Bhinder shared some important tips on time management to help students prepare more effectively and efficiently for the exam. She stressed that when students prepare for UGC NET Paper 1 using previous years’ questions they are bound to perform better and achieve desired results. The session concluded with an engaging Q&A session.

