Oxford University Ranked The Best In The World By THE World University Rankings 2024

Times Higher Education (THE) has released the World University Rankings 2024. As per the latest rankings, the University of Oxford, UK has been ranked the best university in the world. Stanford University in USA has been ranked 2nd best university followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA on the third position. Harvard University, USA and University of Cambridge in United Kingdom have bagged 4th and 5th ranks, respectively.

Top 25 best universities in the world

University of Oxford, United Kingdom Stanford University, United States Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States Harvard University, United States University of Cambridge, UK Princeton University, United States California Institute of Technology, United States Imperial College London, United Kingdom University of California, Berkeley, United States Yale University, United States ETH Zurich, Switzerland Tsinghua University, China The University of Chicago, United States Peking University, China Johns Hopkins University, United States University of Pennsylvania, United States Columbia University, United States University of California, Los Angeles, United States National University of Singapore, Singapore Cornell University, United States University of Toronto, Canada UCL, United Kingdom University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, United States Carnegie Mellon University, United States University of Washington, USA

Top ranked Indian Universities

Indian Istitute of Science, Bangalore has been ranked the best among the Indian universities. IISc has been ranked in the category of 201-250 ranks. Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences have been ranked between 501-600 category.

Alagappa University, Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, Bharathiar University, IIT Guwahati, IIT-ISM Dhanbad, IIT Patna, IIIT Hyderabad, Jamia Hamdard, Jawaharlal Nehru University, KIIT University, Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, NIT Rourkela, NIT Silchar, Punjab University, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, VIT University have been ranked between 601 to 800 categories.