Oxford University Ranked The Best In The World By THE World University Rankings 2024

Quick links:
Image: University of Oxford website
Times Higher Education (THE) has released the World University Rankings 2024. As per the latest rankings, the University of Oxford, UK has been ranked the best university in the world. Stanford University in USA has been ranked 2nd best university followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA on the third position. Harvard University, USA and University of Cambridge in United Kingdom have bagged 4th and 5th ranks, respectively.
Indian Istitute of Science, Bangalore has been ranked the best among the Indian universities. IISc has been ranked in the category of 201-250 ranks. Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences have been ranked between 501-600 category.
Alagappa University, Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, Bharathiar University, IIT Guwahati, IIT-ISM Dhanbad, IIT Patna, IIIT Hyderabad, Jamia Hamdard, Jawaharlal Nehru University, KIIT University, Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, NIT Rourkela, NIT Silchar, Punjab University, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, VIT University have been ranked between 601 to 800 categories.
Get the latest updates on education-related news on Republic World here.