Pachhunga University College Ranks 45th In NIRF Ranking

Aizawl, Jul 15 (PTI) Pachhunga University College (PUC), the oldest and first post-graduate college in Mizoram, has been ranked 45th among the 100 top colleges in the country.

According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2022 released by Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, PUC has been adjudged as the best college in the Northeast as no other college in the region could make it to the top 100 list.

The college scored 56.32 just after Delhi's Jesus & Mary College, which scored 56.73 (44th rank).

The NIRF ranking put Miranda House affiliated with the University of Delhi (DU) on the top, while Hindu College (DU) bagged second and Presidency College in Tamil Nadu's Chennai made it to the third in the NIRF ranking.

PUC principal expressed happiness for the new achievement, which he attributed to the dedication, hardwork and collective efforts of faculty members and the students.

He said that more efforts would be made to bring the college to a new height.

Established in 1958, the PUC, which is the lone constituent college of Mizoram University, was provincialised by the Assam Government in 1965.

The college offers undergraduate courses in 23 subject areas of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management and Post Graduate (PG) courses in Mizo, Philosophy, Life Sciences, Geo-Physics and Statistical Mathematics.

Besides, the college also offers a PhD course in Life Sciences.

Mizoram University ranks 78th among the top 100 universities of the country.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was the best university and research institution. PTI COR RG

