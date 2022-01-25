Padma Awards 2022: Radheyshyam Khemka To Pratibha Ray; Awardees In The Field Of Literature

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday released a press note containing the names of all the recipients of the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards 2022. The Padma awards are one of the highest civilian awards in India and are divided into three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are conferred to individuals from various walks of life including Art, Literature, Education, Sports, Medicine, etc, and are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

Padma Awards 2022 in the field of Literature

Radheyshyam Khemka

Khemka was the chairman of Gita Press Trust and breathed his last in April 2021. His unfortunate demise was mourned by many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was also the editor of the famous magazine Kalyan and will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously for his contribution in the field of literature.

Pratibha Ray

Ray is an academic writer and will be awarded the Padma Bhushan 2022 for her contribution in the field of literature and education. She has won several accolades for her work in the field and has also received the Jnanpith Award in 2011.

Prof. Najma Akhtar

Akhtar is a respected professor and Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi. She will be awarded the Padma Shri award for her contribution to literature and education.

Sirpi Balasubramaniam

Sirpi Balasubramaniam is a poet from Tamil Nadu, who will be conferred with the Padma Shri award 2022. He is also a professor and won the Lifetime Literature Achievement Award in 2018.

Siddhalingaiah

Siddhalingaiah was a writer and director in the Kannada film industry and was hailed for his art. He passed away in 2015 and will be receiving the Padma Shri award posthumously. He is known for his work in films including Parajitha, Sambhavami Yuge Yuge, Premaa Prema Prema and others.

Others receiving the Padma Bhushan award for their work in the field of literature and education are Shri Vashishth Tripathi and author Swami Sachidanand. Padma Shri awardees in the field of literature and education for 2022 will be T Senka Ao, J K Bajaj, Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat, Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Maria Christopher Byrski, Khalil Dhantejvi (Posthumous), Dhaneswar Engti, Narasimha Rao Garikapati, Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous), Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous), Narasingha Prasad Guru, Avadh Kishore Jadia, Tara Jauhar, Rutger Kortenhorst, P Narayana Kurup, V L Nghaka, Chirapat Prapandavidya, Vidyanand Sarek, Kali Pada Saren, Dilip Shahani, Vishwamurti Shastri, Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan, Vidya Vindu Singh, Raghuvendra Tanwar and Badaplin War.

Image: Twitter/@parliament_lib, @vedaechoesji