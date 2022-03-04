Pakistan: 11,000 Schools Have Teachers But No Students, Converted Into Guesthouse

Pakistan schools without students: It has been reported that over 10,000 and near about 11,000 schools in Sindh province has only teachers but there are no students studying in them. It has been mentioned in a Pakistan media report which highlighted that teachers who are serving in these schools draw reasonable salaries without doing any work on any of the working days. As of now, these schools are proving to be a burden on the state's limited resources. The country is paying around 11,000 teachers without taking any service from them which they are entitled to do. The report released also highlighted that influential people are using these schools as their guest houses as no student is coming to these schools.

The teacher-student ratio in Pakistan primary and secondary schools: Overview

As per the Tribune, there are 1.8 schools for every 1,000 students in rural Sindh area of Pakistan. Out of them, only 15% of primary and middle schools have two teachers. Along with this, some schools are devoid of basic facilities as drinking water, toilet, playground and boundary wall are not there. The report also mentions that there are only 2,000 secondary schools as against around 49,000 primary schools. Soon after this report was published, critics have asked the Sindh government to look to improve the standard of education in government schools. It can be done by engaging well educated teachers by offering them better salaries and providing all the fundamental facilities.

(With inputs from ANI)