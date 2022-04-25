After India's University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) issued a notice warning Indian students not to study at any college in Pakistan, on Monday Islamabad asked UGC to give a clarification on the issue. Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs said that the country has the right to take necessary actions in response to this discriminatory action by Indian government. "We have sought clarification from the Indian government with reference to the said public notice.

"Pakistan reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to this openly discriminatory and inexplicable action by India," the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

Islamabad seeks clarification on UGC notice saying it won’t recognise degrees from Pakistan

On April 22, the AICTE Member Secretary and the UGC Secretary issued a joint advisory stating that those who will enroll themselves despite the warning will be ineligible to pursue higher education or find a job in India. "Any Indian national or overseas citizen of the country who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution in Pakistan shall not be eligible to seek employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan."

UGC, AICTE asks Indian students to be 'aware' while enrolling in Chinese universities

This, however, is not the first time the UGC and AICTE have issued such advisories. Earlier, in March, the UGC and AICTE warned students interested in pursuing courses in Chinese universities to be "aware," citing travel restrictions imposed by the Chinese government. Due to these restrictions, a large number of Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies. Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions, "it further said. The advisory stated, "Students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment or higher studies." Previously, the UGC had issued similar orders for students studying in educational institutions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Image: PTI/ Representative