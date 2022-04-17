Parents Of Ukraine-returned Students Urge Centre To Allow Admissions In Indian Colleges

Parents of MBBS students who were forced to return to India from war-torn Ukraine have gathered in large numbers at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital, urging the central government to intervene to accommodate their children in medical colleges. More than 500 parents from across 18 states, along with students who were pursuing medical courses, gathered in New Delhi on Sunday. Parents, alongside students, were seen showing placards that read, "Save the Careers of Ukraine Students." "It is possible under Modi rule" and so on.

While speaking to news agency ANI, a group of parents expressed concern over the determining situation in Ukraine and said the future of their wards is at stake as they were forced to leave their studies due to Russia's invasion. The parents appealed to the government, saying, "Prime Minister Modi can save our children's careers the way he saved their lives and brought them back from Ukraine," the news agency ANI quoted one of the parents who joined the protest.



Earlier, the National Medical Commission issued a notice on March 4 that stated all the foreign medical graduates whose internships were pending due to the worsening situation in Ukraine were eligible to complete the remaining part of their internship in India. However, till now, there have been no further directions after this announcement.



We are not protesting; we are requesting the government to accommodate our children in colleges. All the parents have come to Delhi to request the government to accommodate their children in Indian medical colleges. We have met our Chief Minister, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and others. Apart from them, we also met BJP National President JP Nadda at his residence. He assured us that this problem would be solved shortly, "said Dr. Rajesh Kumar Chandel from Himachal Pradesh, father of Vivek Chandel, a fifth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv University in Ukraine. "We have come here to show how many students are affected and are requesting the same. We want to collectively raise our voice as it is about the future of our children, "he added.

In a written statement to Rajya Sabha on March 4, 2022, the Foreign Affairs Minister stated that the government has successfully brought back 22,500 Indian citizens along with 147 foreign nationals belonging to 18 countries from Ukraine since February 2022, in view of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Aditya Bhardwaj, a fourth-year student at Kharkiv in Ukraine, said, "We are requesting the government as they have already helped us a lot by bringing us back home. We are already obliged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for bringing us back home safely. Our future is in a dilemma. Our classes that are running online are not running properly. Teachers are taking classes in war zone conditions. We request the Indian government to accommodate us in Indian colleges so that we can pursue our studies here. "

"Only two to three classes are held in a week and that too gets interrupted as it is in the middle of firing and bombing starts due to which teachers have to move to bunkers." Our external affairs minister said in Lok Sabha that the Indian government is in talks with European countries to accommodate us. The most important part is that our clinical part of the syllabus is about to start. So, if we go to Hungary or Poland, it is necessary for us to know the local dialect. For our clinical education, we won't get a chance to interact with patients until we learn their local language. "We learned Ukrainian for four years, but going to a new country and learning their language will be an extra burden on us," Bhardwaj said.

Meanwhile, another third-year student, Sanya, at Ivano in Ukraine said, “Our online classes are running, but MBBS is not a course which can be learnt online. We need to have practical knowledge which we are unable to do. We have no idea when we will go back to Ukraine. So we request the government, either give admission to us here or provide some facilities to us to have practical knowledge.”

