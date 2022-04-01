Quick links:
Image: Screengrab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the students, teachers and parents at the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 event on Friday, April 1. He shared some interesting mantras to beat exam stress and motivated the students to identify their strengths and interests and decide their ambitions accordingly. Around one thousand students were present in the live event held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi while lakhs of students watched the live event on various online platforms like Youtube, TV Channels, and social media platforms. He talked about various aspects of student's life and shared his experiences as well. PM Modi said that he feels 50 years younger than his age, every time he interacts with the students. Take a look at the highlights of PM Modi's speech at the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 event here.
जब आप ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करते हैं तो क्या आप सच में पढ़ाई करते हैं, या reel देखते हैं?— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 1, 2022
माध्यम समस्या नहीं है, मन समस्या है।
माध्यम ऑनलाइन हो या ऑफलाइन, अगर मन पूरा उसमें डूबा हुआ है, तो आपके लिए ऑनलाइन या ऑफलाइन का कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ेगा।#ParikshaPeCharcha pic.twitter.com/zqoKhCBmIb
Online पाने के लिए है, Offline बनने के लिए है : प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi जी #ParikshaPeCharcha pic.twitter.com/4c7EFBZjLH— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 1, 2022
खिलने और खुलने के लिए, टीम स्पिरिट जागृत करने के लिए खेलना बहुत जरूरी है।— Annapurna Devi (@Annapurna4BJP) April 1, 2022
इसीलिए पूर्व की तरह खेल अब एक्स्ट्रा कॅरिकुलर एक्टिविटी नहीं, बल्कि नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति में सिलेबस का हिस्सा है :
मा. PM श्री @narendramodi जी।@PMOIndia @dpradhanbjp @Rajeev_GoI @smritiirani @ncert pic.twitter.com/kPktmCLr9H
PM Modi asked the students to follow their dreams. "I want to request the students to listen to their parents and teachers but also accept the power and capabilities they have. You should not ignore your strength and interests and work towards them. Initially, the parents will not like it but they will gradually understand and appreciate your talent." PM advised.
PM Modi advised the students not to study just for an exam. They should study for knowledge. "The biggest mistake is that students study for exams. This means that you are not studying, you are looking for ways to ease your work. The truth is that whatever we are reading if we understand and remember it, it will be helpful. Instead of focusing on studying for exams, students should focus on studying and understanding," he said.
He also talked about analysing the time they spend. "Do not compromise, focus on the maximum outcome. Make sure whatever you read, you read with full attention. Keep your mind calm and you will be able to recall everything you have studied in the exams."
If a society fails to recognize the capability of daughters, society can never grow. The mindset of parents that sons will be there to support them in old age should be changed. PM Modi shares that he has seen daughters who never got married and took care of their parents. He has also seen four sons not taking care of their parents. He emphasized the fact that this mindset of prioritising sons over daughters should be changed.
Talking about gender equality he said, "The situation is changing, as per the latest data, more girls are getting admission in schools than boys. In most of the results, girls outshine boys.
Children have contributed the most to Swacchta Abhiyan. They have asked their parents and others to keep the surroundings and the city clean. My dream of a cleaner India would not be possible without your efforts, PM Modi said.
India's vaccination drive against COVID-19 has been a huge success. Some are afraid to acknowledge it thinking praising vaccination will lead them to praise Modi. But we have managed to vaccinate a huge population against Coronavirus. Even the students are coming forward and taking their jabs. The contribution of each and every Indian has made the victory against the deadly Coronavirus possible.
PM Modi also talked about saving the environment. He said that one must avoid using single-use plastic as it is hazardous to the environment. We need to discard the use and throw policy and learn to recycle and reuse. The pro-planet approach is the need of the hour.