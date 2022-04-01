Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the students, teachers and parents at the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 event on Friday, April 1. He shared some interesting mantras to beat exam stress and motivated the students to identify their strengths and interests and decide their ambitions accordingly. Around one thousand students were present in the live event held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi while lakhs of students watched the live event on various online platforms like Youtube, TV Channels, and social media platforms. He talked about various aspects of student's life and shared his experiences as well. PM Modi said that he feels 50 years younger than his age, every time he interacts with the students. Take a look at the highlights of PM Modi's speech at the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 event here.

It is not the 1st time that you are appearing for exams. Board exams are like the last stage of school exams. The exam is just a part of our lives. We have faced exams a lot of times and we should become exam-proof. Celebrate exams as a festival.," PM Modi said.

Don't panic. Exams are like just another day. Students should be confident about what they have studied and not worry much about the parts that we could not cover.

PM Modi asked the students if they use their smartphones to see Reels (Instagram Reels) rather than studying in online classes. Talking about the lack of focus in online classes PM Modi said, "Do u really study online or watch Reels? You should focus. It must happen sometimes that you do not register what your teacher is saying when you are absent-minded. Your focus is diverted. Talking about online classes, he said, the medium is not the problem, but the mind is. If we are totally focused on the classes then offline or online mediums do not matter much. जब आप ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करते हैं तो क्या आप सच में पढ़ाई करते हैं, या reel देखते हैं?



माध्यम समस्या नहीं है, मन समस्या है।

माध्यम ऑनलाइन हो या ऑफलाइन, अगर मन पूरा उसमें डूबा हुआ है, तो आपके लिए ऑनलाइन या ऑफलाइन का कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ेगा।#ParikshaPeCharcha pic.twitter.com/zqoKhCBmIb — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 1, 2022 Online पाने के लिए है, Offline बनने के लिए है : प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi जी #ParikshaPeCharcha pic.twitter.com/4c7EFBZjLH — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 1, 2022

Talking about the National Education Policy 2020, PM Modi said, "Education experts from all over the country contributed to rigorous brainstorming with the people of India to finalise the NEP 2020. We worked for years to prepare this policy. We received around 15-20 lakh inputs for NEP. After so much research and opinions from various streams, we finalised the policy. I am happy that NEP 2020 is welcomed from all corners of the nation. NEP 2020 is finalised by teachers, students and experts for the future of India.

Earlier, sports were considered as an extra activity. But, now with NEP 2020, sports are included as an integral part of education. Sports and games are very important for one's growth. It builds confidence, courage, team-spirit which helps in the overall development of students. The mindset and arrangements of the 20th century cannot help in one's development in the 21st century. So, we should modify the policies as per the generation. खिलने और खुलने के लिए, टीम स्पिरिट जागृत करने के लिए खेलना बहुत जरूरी है।

इसीलिए पूर्व की तरह खेल अब एक्स्ट्रा कॅरिकुलर एक्टिविटी नहीं, बल्कि नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति में सिलेबस का हिस्सा है :

मा. PM श्री @narendramodi जी।@PMOIndia @dpradhanbjp @Rajeev_GoI @smritiirani @ncert pic.twitter.com/kPktmCLr9H — Annapurna Devi (@Annapurna4BJP) April 1, 2022

PM Modi advised the parents to not force their dreams and ambitions on their children. "We should observe the students' strength, capacity, dreams, ambitions. I want to request the parents and teachers to not pressurize them for anything. Every child has a special capacity and strength. You have to find it out," PM said.

PM Modi asked the students to follow their dreams. "I want to request the students to listen to their parents and teachers but also accept the power and capabilities they have. You should not ignore your strength and interests and work towards them. Initially, the parents will not like it but they will gradually understand and appreciate your talent." PM advised. READ | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: I feel 50 years younger than my age, everytime I come here

PM Modi advised the students not to study just for an exam. They should study for knowledge. "The biggest mistake is that students study for exams. This means that you are not studying, you are looking for ways to ease your work. The truth is that whatever we are reading if we understand and remember it, it will be helpful. Instead of focusing on studying for exams, students should focus on studying and understanding," he said. READ | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Know time and where to watch PM Modi’s interaction with students

"There is no injection or formula for motivation. Instead, discover yourself better, find out what makes you happy and work on that, says PM Modi on how to stay motivated," PM Modi said.

He also talked about analysing the time they spend. "Do not compromise, focus on the maximum outcome. Make sure whatever you read, you read with full attention. Keep your mind calm and you will be able to recall everything you have studied in the exams." READ | Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi gets candid, asks students 'You study online or watch Reels?'

If a society fails to recognize the capability of daughters, society can never grow. The mindset of parents that sons will be there to support them in old age should be changed. PM Modi shares that he has seen daughters who never got married and took care of their parents. He has also seen four sons not taking care of their parents. He emphasized the fact that this mindset of prioritising sons over daughters should be changed. READ | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi shares interesting mantras to beat exam stress

Talking about gender equality he said, "The situation is changing, as per the latest data, more girls are getting admission in schools than boys. In most of the results, girls outshine boys.

Children have contributed the most to Swacchta Abhiyan. They have asked their parents and others to keep the surroundings and the city clean. My dream of a cleaner India would not be possible without your efforts, PM Modi said.

India's vaccination drive against COVID-19 has been a huge success. Some are afraid to acknowledge it thinking praising vaccination will lead them to praise Modi. But we have managed to vaccinate a huge population against Coronavirus. Even the students are coming forward and taking their jabs. The contribution of each and every Indian has made the victory against the deadly Coronavirus possible.