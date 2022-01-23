The registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha is going on. As of now, over 10.75 lakh students have enrolled for the same. Selected candidates will participate in the programme and will have a virtual meet with PM Modi. Apart from students, over 2.43 lakh teachers and 78.77 thousand parents have got themselves registered. Last year, over 10.39 lakh exam warriors got themselves registered for the online interactive session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This time, the number of female students registered for the Pariksha Pe Charcha has exceeded that of the male participants. Abhishek Singh, President, and CEO of MyGov said that the Pariksha Pe Charcha is witnessing overwhelming participation from students, teachers, and parents. He said that though the maximum number of participations are from CBSE affiliated schools, but there are lots of entries from abroad.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha has now become an international event. This year, there are more entries from international boards, schools abroad," MyGov CEO said

The registration window was activated on December 28, 2021. This will be the fifth edition of Pariska Pe Charcha where PM Modi will be talking to students, parents & teachers ahead of Board exam and will encourage them. In the programme which is conducted annually, PM Modi discusses stress emerging out of examinations. For the last four years, it is being organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education.

Pariksha pe Charcha 2022: Check important dates here

PM Modi announced fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on December 26, 2021

Registration for the same started on December 28, 2021

Earlier, PPC 2022 registration deadline was January 20, 2022

The deadline has been extended to January 27, 2022

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 date has not been announced yet

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Here is how to get yourself registered