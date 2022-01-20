Last Updated:

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Deadline To Apply Extended Till Jan 27, Check How To Register

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registration date has been extended by a week. Earlier the deadline to apply was Jan 20 which has been extended to Jan 27, 2022.

Ruchika Kumari
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

Praiksha Pe Charcha 2022: The last date to register for the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha has been extended. Earlier the last date to apply was January 20 which has been extended by a week. Now, the deadline to register for PPC 2022 is January 27, 2022. Education Ministry informed about this decision through a tweet.

The tweet reads, “Good news! The registration date to participate in #PPC2022 has been extended to 27th January 2022. Now become #ExamWarriors and interact with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi to talk about your exam anxiety. Visit : http://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022/”

The registration window was activated on December 28, 2021. This will be the fifth edition of Pariska Pe Charcha where PM Modi will be talking to students, parents & teachers ahead of Board exam and will encourage them. In the programme which is conducted annually, PM Modi discusses stress emerging out of examinations. For the last four years, it is being organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education.

Pariksha pe Charcha 2022: Check important dates here

  • PM Modi announced fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on December 26, 2021
  • Registration for the same started on December 28, 2021
  • Earlier, PPC 2022 registration deadline was January 20, 2022
  • The deadline has been extended to January 27, 2022
  • Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 date has not been announced yet

As of now, over 9.35 lakh students have got themselves registered for PPC 2022. More than 2.15 lakh teachers have also registered for this year’s PPC. This time, an online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics. The deadline to participate in the competition ends on January 27, and candidates who will be selected will be featured in Pariksha Pe Charcha programme and will get an opportunity to talk to PM Modi.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Check registration steps here 

  • Interested and eligible candidates should go to MyGov.in
  • On the homepage look for what's new section 
  • Click on the image which reads 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022', then click on the link being displayed below the image which reads 'register now'
  • Candidates should fill in the details and submit the same for getting themselves registered for 'Pariska Pe Charcha'
