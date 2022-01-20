Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Deadline To Apply Extended Till Jan 27, Check How To Register

Praiksha Pe Charcha 2022: The last date to register for the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha has been extended. Earlier the last date to apply was January 20 which has been extended by a week. Now, the deadline to register for PPC 2022 is January 27, 2022. Education Ministry informed about this decision through a tweet.

The tweet reads, “Good news! The registration date to participate in #PPC2022 has been extended to 27th January 2022. Now become #ExamWarriors and interact with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi to talk about your exam anxiety. Visit : http://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022/”

The registration window was activated on December 28, 2021. This will be the fifth edition of Pariska Pe Charcha where PM Modi will be talking to students, parents & teachers ahead of Board exam and will encourage them. In the programme which is conducted annually, PM Modi discusses stress emerging out of examinations. For the last four years, it is being organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education.

As of now, over 9.35 lakh students have got themselves registered for PPC 2022. More than 2.15 lakh teachers have also registered for this year’s PPC. This time, an online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics. The deadline to participate in the competition ends on January 27, and candidates who will be selected will be featured in Pariksha Pe Charcha programme and will get an opportunity to talk to PM Modi.

