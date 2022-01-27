Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Check Registration Steps Here

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Candidates who are interested in getting themselves registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha and have not applied yet should make sure to apply by Thursday, January 27, 2022. The registration window was activated by MyGov on December 28, 2021, and the deadline to register for PPC 2022 ends on January 27, 2022. To be noted that registrations are going on for the fifth edition of Pariska Pe Charcha where PM Modi will be talking to students, parents & teachers ahead of Board exam. The purpose is to encourage them and reduce the stress emerging out of examinations. For the last four years, Pariska Pe Charcha is being organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education. Important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.

As of now, over 11.33 lakh students have enrolled for the same. Selected candidates will participate in the programme and will have a virtual meeting with PM Modi. Apart from students, over 2.55 lakh teachers and 84.47 thousand parents have got themselves registered. Last year, over 10.39 lakh exam warriors got themselves registered for the online interactive session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This time, the number of female students registered for the Pariksha Pe Charcha has exceeded that of the male participants. Abhishek Singh, President, and CEO of MyGov said that the Pariksha Pe Charcha is witnessing overwhelming participation from students, teachers, and parents. He said that though the maximum number of participations are from CBSE affiliated schools, but there are lots of entries from abroad.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha has now become an international event. This year, there are more entries from international boards, schools abroad," MyGov CEO said

Pariksha pe Charcha 2022: Check important dates here

PM Narendra Modi announced fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on December 26, 2021

Registration for the same started on December 28, 2021

Deadline to fill the registration form is January 27, 2022

Earlier the deadline to apply was January 20, 2022

Pariska Pe Charcha date has not been announced yet

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Check registration steps here