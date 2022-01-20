Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Follow These Registration Steps

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Interested candidates who want to register themselves for Pariksha Pe Charcha should make sure to complete the registration process by Thursday, January 20, 2022. The registration window was activated on December 28, 2021, and the deadline to register for PPC 2022 ends on January 20, 2022. This will be the fifth edition of Pariska Pe Charcha in which PM Modi will be talking to students, parents & teachers ahead of Board exam and will encourage them. In the programme, PM Modi discusses stress emerging out of examinations. For the last four years, it is being organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education.

Pariksha pe Charcha 2022: Check important dates here

PM Modi announced fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on December 26, 2021

Registration for the same started on December 28, 2021

Deadline to fill the registration form is January 20, 2022

So far more than 9.35 lakh students have registered for PPC 2022. More than 2.15 lakh teachers have also registered for this year’s PPC. This time, an online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics. The deadline to participate in the competition ends on January 20, and candidates who will be selected will be featured in Pariksha Pe Charcha programme.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Check registration steps here

Interested and eligible candidates should go to MyGov.in

On the homepage look for what's new section

Click on the image which reads 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022', then click on the link being displayed below the image which reads 'register now'

Candidates should fill in the details and submit the same for getting themselves registered for 'Pariska Pe Charcha'

Take its printout for future reference

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Overview

The first edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school and college students "ParikshaPeCharcha 1.0" was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 16th February 2018. The second edition of the said Interaction Programme with school and college students "ParikshaPeCharcha 2.0” was also held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 29th January 2019. The Third edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020” was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 20th January 2020. The fourth edition was held last year in online mode. It was the first virtual edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme with school and college students.