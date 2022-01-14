Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Edu Minister Calls Out For Wider Participation, Check Details

Pariksha pe Charcha 2022: Registrations are going on for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. In a recent move, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has invited students, teachers, and parents to participate in the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. The programme has been conceptualized by PM Narendra Modi wherein students, parents, teachers across the nation, and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations. For the last four years, it is being organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education.

PM Modi announced this edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha while he was addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on December 26, 2021. In the 84th episode of the monthly radio programme, PM Modi said that this time an online competition will also be held for teachers and parents. PM Modi said, "This year also I am planning to discuss with the students before the exams. The registration for programme is also going to start two days later, December 28 onwards on mygov.in. The registration will be from December 28, 2021 to January 20, 2022.”

Education Minister on PPC 2022

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, "Valuable mantras to beat exam stress, excelling in career & life and much more! Here is your chance to get mentored directly by PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Inviting students, teachers and parents to participate in #PPC2022. Register here: http://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022"

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Check registration steps here

Interested and eligible candidates should go to MyGov.in

On the homepage look for what's new section

Click on the image which reads 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022'

Then click on the link being displayed below the image which reads 'register now'

Candidates should fill in the details and submit the same for getting themselves registered for 'Pariska Pe Charcha'

Take its printout for future reference

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Overview

The first edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school and college students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0" was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 16th February 2018. The second edition of the said Interaction Programme with school and college students "ParikshaPeCharcha 2.0” was also held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 29th January 2019. The Third Edition was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on January 20, 2020. The fourth edition was held this year in online mode.