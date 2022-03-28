Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Few Students To Watch Live At Governor's Houses In All States

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan conducted a press conference on the upcoming Parisha Pe Charcha on March 28 at around 5.15 pm. The fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be conducted on April 1, 2022. In order to participate in the event, students had to participate in few competitions. Over 15 lakh registrations were recorded and on the basis of their performance in competition, two thousand have been selected. Out of these two thousand students, teachers and parents, 1000 will be called to attend PPC 2022. Education Minister shared that out of these 1000 participants some are underconfident, some are from middle class, some are teachers.

What will be focus of fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha

Union education minister said that PPC is an innovative initiative started by PM Narendra Modi which provides guidance to not only youth of India but to anyone and everyone. It aims to reduce stress from students' mind. Education ministry have worked and have tried various experiments to reduce the burden. Major changes are changes in exam pattern, reduction of syllabus. This time teachers will also be given opportunity to share their experience on teaching in virtual mode during lockdown.

The two thousand participants will be getting certificate from NCERT. Considering the COVID norms, only thousand students will be invited to participate in the charcha which will be held in Talkatora stadium. This time live streaming will also be done at Governor House. Education minister has sent letters to CMs of all states to call few students to governor house and watch the live streaming with them.

One of the major focus of discussion will be offline exams. Due to COVID the education system has been affected as because of uncertainties sometimes exam were cancelled, sometimes students were asked to take exam in online mode. Education minister said that due to rapid vaccination we are on a stage now that offline exams are being conducted across India. It will be live telecast in each and every education institution of India.

Pariksha Pe Charcha gives opportunity to discuss various aspects of Exams, Life: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Pariksha pe Charcha (PPC) interaction is light-hearted and gives one an opportunity to talk about different aspects of exams and life. The event, where the Prime Minister interacts with students, is being organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is interactive, light-hearted and gives us all the opportunity to talk about different aspects of exams, studies, life and more...," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

This year, the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) event will be held on April 1 at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

"Let's talk stress-free exams yet again! Calling upon the dynamic #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers to join this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha on the 1st of April," Modi said in another tweet.