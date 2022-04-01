Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Know Time And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Interaction With Students

In the fifth edition of the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" event that is set to take place today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the students and their parents. The fifth edition of the annual event will be held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format at Talkatora Stadium.

Prime Minister took to his Twitter handle and shared his enthusiasm regarding this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha event.

"The enthusiasm towards this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed." Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

Retweeting the tweet from the Ministry of Education on Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM said that he is looking forward to the programme on April 1.

At the annual event, Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi will meet with children, parents, and teachers from throughout the country and around the world. The Prime Minister speaks about test stress and other relevant topics during the occasion. Last year, the event took place in an online format. However, the event is all set to return to its offline interactive format as PM Modi meets students and parents at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on Friday.

When & Where to watch Pariksha Pe Charcha

Though this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held in a town-hall interactive format, it can be watched online as well. The event will be live-streamed on various social media platforms. Pariskha Pe Charcha 2022 live stream will be available on the official social media handles of the Ministry of Education. The event will start at 11:00 am (IST).

Last Few Hours to Go! #ParikshaPeCharcha 2022 with Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi starts at 11 AM, today. Get ready to watch it live. Link: https://t.co/Ni67RumnIt #ExamWarriors pic.twitter.com/ctRZXqjMsH — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) April 1, 2022

Alternatively, viewers can also watch the Pariksha Pe Charcha event LIVE on Republic from 11 AM and follow the dedicated Republic LIVE blog for all the latest updates.

On April 1, the Ministry of Education tweeted the direct link to watch the live stream of this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha. The event will start at 11:00 am onwards, tweeted the Ministry of Education.

The 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will also be available through live airing on radio channels (All India Radio Medium Wave, All India Radio FM Channel), Live web streaming on the website of PMO, Doordarshan, MyGov.in. Along with that the UGC (University Grant Commission) and CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) would also be webcasting the event on direct links.

Arrangements made at Raj Bhavan for Pariksha Pe Charcha: Bengal Governor

On Friday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Arrangements have been made at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, to facilitate students to be part of Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi interacting with students in Pariksha Pe Charcha." In his tweet, Governor said he will be attending the event at Raj Bhavan (West Bengal) with 60 Class-IX-XII students.