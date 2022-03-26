Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi Shares Throwback Video Of PPC Interactive Sessions

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to interact with the students on April 1, 2022, in the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022, or PPC 2022, event at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi. Taking to the microblogging platform, Twitter, PM Modi shared a throwback video of PPC sessions and wrote, "Let’s talk stress-free exams yet again! Calling upon the dynamic # ExamWarriors, their parents, and teachers to join this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha on the 1st of April. " Notably, this is the 5th edition of PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha program. It will be held on April 1 at 11 a.m.

In the throwback video shared by PM Modi, he is seen cheerfully interacting with the students while listening to them and answering their questions. In the 2 minute and 9-second video, PM Modi is also seen motivating the school students, saying "This exam is not the end of this life" and that each one of us has the ability to achieve great success in our lives. The video also shows the Prime Minister cracking jokes with the students, making everyone laugh in the auditorium. The video also contains one of the popular moments from the 2019 edition of Parisha Pe Charcha where Modi answers the question of one of the parents who asks why his son has not been paying attention to his studies for quite some time and he spends most of his hours playing online video games, to which the Prime Minister jokingly asks, "Ye PUBG wala hai kya?" meaning is he the PUBG player? The video shared by the official account of the Prime Minister gives a glimpse of all 4 editions of the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme. This year, too, the unique interaction programme will be held in a similar manner.

Let’s talk stress free exams yet again! Calling upon the dynamic #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers to join this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha on the 1st of April. pic.twitter.com/JKilmHbXR3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2022

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is interactive, light-hearted, and gives us all the opportunity to talk about different aspects of exams, studies, life, and more," tweeted PM Modi sharing a throwback clip.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is interactive, light hearted and gives us all the opportunity to talk about different aspects of exams, studies, life and more… pic.twitter.com/fkXVRY7GNB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2022

During this unique interaction program, PM Modi will talk to students about beating exam stress and anxiety ahead of board exams in 2022. Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education released a notice directing its affiliated schools to make the arrangements for the live running of the broadcast of "Pariksha Par Charcha 2022" on April 1. CBSE has asked schools to make the PPC event their top priority and to ensure that all students attend.

Pariksha Pe Charcha: List of channels, website to broadcast PPC 2022

The 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be available through live airing on radio channels (All India Radio Medium Wave,

All India Radio FM Channel),

Live web streaming on website of PMO,

Live web streaming on Ministry of Education (MOE)

Doordarshan

MyGov.in

Youtube channel of MoE

Facebook Live

Swayayprabha channels of MoE

Pariksha pe Charcha: PM Modi to interact with 1000 school students on April 1

During Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi will also be interacting with parents and teachers across the country and will also answer some of their questions. Through PPC, the Prime Minister aims to have an interactive program through which students, parents, and teachers across the country and from overseas interact with him to discuss and share their concerns regarding the examination. The first edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on February 16, 2018, by Prime Minister. The second edition of the said Interaction Programme with school and college students "ParikshaPeCharcha 2.0” was also held at Talkatora Stadium, in the national capital on January 29, 2019. The Third Edition was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on January 20, 2020. The fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on the online mode in the third week of March 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

Image: ANI/Twitter/@Narendramodi