Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi To Address 5th Edition Of PPC At 11 Am Today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the students, teachers, and parents from across the country on April 1, 2022, through Pariksha Pe Charcha. This will be the fifth edition of PPC and will be conducted in Talkatora Stadium. In order to participate in the same, registrations took place, and registered people had to take part in the competition. Over 15 lakh registrations were recorded and on the basis of their performance in competition, two thousand have been selected. Out of these two thousand students, teachers and parents, 1000 will be called to attend PPC 2022. Out of these 1000 participants, some are underconfident, some are from the middle class, some are teachers. The programme will begin at 11 am and can be watched by clicking here.

What is Pariksha Pe Charcha?

It is an interactive session being organized once a year for last five years. In this session, PM Modi interacts with board exam students and answers their queries on exam stress and related issues. The purpose is to reduce their stress ahead of exams. This year over 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for PPC 2022. The slogan of this year's edition is ‘Pariksha Ki Baat, PM Ke Saath’. Ministry of Education states that PPC is an initiative of the larger movement - 'Exam Warriors'. It is a step taken by PM Narendra Modi to ensure a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters during the examination seasons.

Few students to watch Live at Governor's houses in all states

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan conducted a press conference on March 28 on Parisha Pe Charcha 2022. This time live streaming will also be done at Governor's House. Education Minister had earlier sent letters to CMs of all states to call a few students to governor's house and watch the live streaming with them. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that arrangements have been made at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, to facilitate students to be part of PM Modi's interaction with students in Pariksha Pe Charcha. Guv Dhankhar & Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar will be with 60 Class-IX-XII students on the occasion.